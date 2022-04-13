9-year-old girl wounded in shooting at California mall

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities on Wednesday were searching for a suspect in a shooting at a Southern California shopping mall that wounded a 9-year-old girl.

Gunfire erupted around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville, northeast of Los Angeles, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

The girl was shot and taken to a hospital in stable condition, the department said.

Investigators did not release a suspect description or a possible motive. Sheriff’s officials said the suspect acted alone and the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident.

Stores were locked down and customers sheltered inside as deputies searched for the attacker, who fled the mall after opening fire, authorities said.

The mall remained closed for the remainder of the evening. It was expected to reopen Wednesday.