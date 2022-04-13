Cloudy
46.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Shooting at Southern California mall wounds 9-year-old girl

By AP News

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A shooting inside a Southern California shopping mall Tuesday wounded a 9-year-old girl and authorities were seeking the attacker, reports said.

The shooting took place at around 6:30 p.m. at the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville, about an hour’s drive northeast of downtown Los Angeles, San Bernardino County authorities said.

The city Fire Department declared an “active shooter” incident and family members identified the victim as a 9-year-old girl who was shot several times, the Victor Valley News reported.

There was no immediate word on her condition.

Stores were locked down and customers sheltered inside before the mall was evacuated and closed.

Other details weren’t immediately available.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 