Masked gunmen rob gamblers at gated Southern California home

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Masked gunman burst into a an illegal gambling operation at a gated Southern California home, stealing cash, jewelry and phones before fleeing, police said.

Authorities are searching for suspects in the brazen robbery late Sunday in Riverside, said Officer Ryan Railsback, a spokesman for the city’s police department.

Several people were robbed at gunpoint and one of the victims told detectives that he was hosting illegal gambling at the large home east of Los Angeles, Railsback said Monday.

Some of the robbery victims fled and have not cooperated with the police investigation, he said.

No injuries were reported, according to the Southern California News Group.

The police vice unit is investigating the gambling, Railsback said. It wasn’t immediately clear what sort of gambling was taking place or whether the robbers were tipped off about it.