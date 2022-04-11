Cloudy
47.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Horses killed in Northern California barn fire

By AP News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Investigators on Monday were trying to determine the cause of a weekend fire that ripped through a barn and killed several animals including horses at a ranch southeast of Sacramento, authorities said.

Flames were engulfing the barn when firefighters arrived at the property on Saturday, said Captain Parker Wilbourn with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

The barn typically holds chickens and about 10 horses, the Sacramento Bee reported.

“So far, none of the horses have made it,” Wilbourn said Sunday. “We’re still trying to count all of the dead horses.”

Wilbourn said firefighters contended with gusty winds as they prevented the flames to spreading other barns and a home.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert