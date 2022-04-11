Boy, 17, among 2 killed, 7 hurt in shooting near Los Angeles

WILLOWBROOK, Calif. (AP) — Two people including a 17-year-old boy were killed and five others were hospitalized after a weekend shooting near Los Angeles, authorities said.

The gunfire erupted around 4 p.m. Sunday on a residential block of unincorporated Willowbrook, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles, the LA County Sheriff’s Department said.

The 17-year-old and an adult man died at the scene, officials said. Sheriff’s Lt. Vincent Ursini said the teenager was shot in the upper body at least once. The victims’ identities were not immediately released.

No arrests have been made, and a description of the shooter, or shooters, was not available.

The LA County Fire Department said four male victims were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and the three others with minor injuries.

Detectives later learned that a female victim drove herself to the hospital, ABC 7 reported.

A total of seven people were shot, according to sheriff’s detectives.

It’s unclear what lead to the shooting. Investigators said at least two vehicles were seen approaching the area when shots rang out from within the vehicles, ABC 7 reported.