Police say armed bank robbery suspect killed in Fontana

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — Police shot and killed a suspected bank robber Thursday at a shopping plaza in Fontana, authorities said.

Police began receiving 911 calls at about 1:30 p.m. reporting that a gunman was robbing the Bank of America on Summit Avenue, and some officers who were in the area for training quickly responded, police said.

Meanwhile, the man fled the bank to a nearby Wendy’s restaurant but then left. He was shot during a confrontation with officers behind the restaurant, authorities said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity wasn’t immediately released.

A handgun was found at the scene, police said.

Several witnesses told reporters they heard 15 shots or more, but police didn’t immediately say what prompted the shooting, how many officers fired and whether the suspect fired any shots.

No officers were injured.

Fontana is about an hour’s drive east of Los Angeles.