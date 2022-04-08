Northern California mother held in drowning of 2 young sons

LINDA, Calif. (AP) — A woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of drowning her two children, a baby and a toddler, in a bathtub at her Northern California home, authorities said.

Courtney Williams, 26, was arrested at her home in Linda after the children’s father called 911 at around 11:45 a.m., the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department announced.

The man returned home from work for lunch when his wife “allegedly told him that she had hurt the children,” the department said in a statement.

He found the bodies of the boys, one five months old and the other age 2 1/2, in a bathtub full of water, authorities said.

Despite efforts to revive them, the children were declared dead at the scene.

“At this time, detectives believe the apparent drowning of the boys was intentional,” the statement said, although it didn’t mention a possible motive.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Williams had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Linda is a small unincorporated community about 40 miles (64 kilometers) miles north of Sacramento.