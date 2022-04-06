California sees big weather warm-up with spring heat wave

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s weather roller coaster headed upwards Wednesday, bringing a summerlike heat wave and elevating fire danger.

A strong ridge of high pressure building over the region will push temperatures well above normal through Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Record high temperatures were possible in some areas.

In Southern California, strong gusts from the north were shifting to the northeast, becoming warm, dry Santa Ana winds. High temperatures soared far above normal.

Temperatures in the warmest areas Thursday could top 100 degrees (37.7 degrees Celsius), forecasters said.

A brush fire spread up a hillside along State Route 118 before Los Angeles County firefighters assisted by other agencies stopped it after several acres (1.2 hectares) were scorched.

Long range forecasts see a big change over the West by the weekend, with temperatures falling below normal and the possibility of rain early next week.