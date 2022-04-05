Southern California vehicle pursuit ends in fatal shooting

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Southern California police officers fatally shot the driver of a stolen vehicle after he rammed patrol cars during a pursuit, authorities said.

The incident began shortly after 6 p.m. Monday in Ontario, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Los Angeles, an Ontario Police Department statement said.

An officer attempted a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle but the driver failed to stop and a pursuit ensued, it said. The chase ended up in the Jurupa Valley area of Riverside County.

“During the pursuit the suspect used the vehicle to ram Ontario Police vehicles. At that time, an officer involved shooting occurred in which Ontario Police Officers fired their weapons, striking the driver.”

Officers attempted life-saving measures until firefighters arrived and pronounced the driver dead, police said.

The driver’s name was withheld pending notification of relatives.

The shooting investigation is being conducted by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.