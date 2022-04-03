Clear
77.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Police chase suspect in California taco truck robberies

By AP News

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected in a series of armed robberies of taco trucks was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase that ended with a crash in central California, authorities said.

The chase began after witnesses reported someone shooting at a taco truck after a robbery attempt in Fresno late Saturday, police Lt. Brian Valles said. Nobody was injured in the shooting.

Officers followed a suspect vehicle, which led them on a pursuit for several blocks before the driver hit a curb and flattened all four tires, police said. The man was arrested after police used a K9 and a stun gun to restrain him, officials said.

The suspect was treated at a hospital and then booked into jail on multiple charges including assault with a firearm, evading an officer and robbery, the Fresno Bee reported Sunday.

Police said he is suspected in at least two other robberies at food trucks.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 