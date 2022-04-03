Clear
77.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Authorities search for boy, 9, lost in California river

By AP News

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in boats and a helicopter were searching for a 9-year-old boy swept away in a Southern California river.

The boy was reported lost Saturday around 2:30 p.m. in the Hogeye Gulch area of the Kern River near Keysville, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the boy got into the water. Sheriff’s officials said an adult relative had to be rescued after going into the river to try and save the child, KGET-TV reported.

The search was suspended at sundown on Saturday and was scheduled to resume at dawn on Sunday.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 