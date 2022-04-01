4 hurt in Southern California recycling yard explosions

MONTCLAIR, Calif. (AP) — A fire and a series of explosions at a Southern California metal recycling yard Thursday injured four people and spewed shrapnel from compressed gas canisters into the surrounding neighborhood, authorities and witnesses said.

The explosions were reported at about 9:15 a.m. at the facility in Montclair, east of Los Angeles.

The fire sent up a huge cloud of black smoke. The blasts could be heard from miles away and sent blackened canisters raining down to litter roofs and streets. Shrapnel also damaged some cars.

“Everything was just exploding like a freaking war over here,” Albert Castro told KABC-TV.

Castro said his car was dinged and some debris ripped his pants leg.

Four people went to hospitals but there was no immediate word on their conditions.

Several schools near the plant were locked down as a precaution, although classes continued, and the Montclair Fire Department evacuated about 50 people for more than four hours because some tanks at the plant were leaking chlorine and other toxic chemicals. The evacuation orders were lifted Thursday night.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.