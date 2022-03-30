Officials identify man killed by officer at police building

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A man who was fatally shot by a detective he assaulted after slipping through secure entrances at Fresno Police Department headquarters had a history of encounters with officers but never with the official he attacked, authorities said Wednesday.

Joseph Roy, 24, was in court Tuesday for a 2021 assault with a deadly weapon case moments before he attacked the detective, Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley said at a news conference.

Dooley said Fresno police officers had also arrested Roy in 2018 for felony assault and held him twice for mental health reasons but that the detective he assaulted was not involved in any of those cases and had never had contact with him.

Police were still trying to determine why he attacked the officer and how he gained entrance to the secured building, he said.

“We still do not know why he did this,” Dooley said. “As far as we can tell, this is a random attack on our detective.”

Roy entered the detective’s office on the first floor and began assaulting him with an unknown object, cutting the officer on the neck and head. After a struggle, the officer fired at least one shot, killing him, police said.

That detective, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital. He has been released and is recovering at home, Dooley said.

He said officers were reviewing surveillance camera footage to determine what happened between the time Roy left the courthouse and entered police headquarters through a door that requires a key fob to open. They are also investigating what kind of weapon Roy used and whether he grabbed it at the officer’s small office or on his way there.

Dooley said he didn’t know how long the officer and Roy were involved in a physical struggle before the officer fired his weapon.

Roy “was not fighting to try and escape. He was fighting to try and hurt. That is a very scary situation,” Dooley said.