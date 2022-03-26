Some Pittsburg, Antioch officers under misconduct probe

PITTSBURG, Calif. (AP) — Three police officers in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Pittsburg are on paid leave after being the target of an investigation into alleged “crimes of moral turpitude,” authorities said.

The probe by the FBI and investigators from the Contra Costa District Attorney’s office also focuses on sworn officers from the Antioch Police Department, county prosecutors said in a statement Friday.

Authorities declined to release more specific details about the alleged offenses, citing the ongoing investigation.

“A review of both active and closed cases involving these officers will be necessary to evaluate whether those cases are now compromised,” the statement said.

The three officers were placed on paid leave after meeting with investigators on Wednesday, the Pittsburg police department said.

The department said it contacted the DA’s office last September after receiving a tip that a Pittsburg officer and other law enforcement officers were allegedly involved in illegal activity. No further details were released.

“Any officer who has violated their oath of office by engaging in illegal or unethical conduct will be held accountable,” the statement said.

Associated Press