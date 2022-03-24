Feds: Fentanyl hidden in speaker delivered to woman’s home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a Providence woman they say retrieved a package from her porch containing what she thought was more than 2 kilograms (4.5 pounds) of fentanyl hidden inside a speaker, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Rosangeles Bueno, 40, faces several drug charges and is being held pending a hearing in U.S. District Court in Providence on Friday, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Providence.

An email seeking comment was left with her attorney.

The package that originated in California was deemed to be suspicious, authorities said. It was opened and found to contain a brick-like object inside a speaker. A drug-sniffing dog alerted police to the presence of narcotics, which was determined to be fentanyl, authorities said.

The fentanyl was removed and replaced by another substance then delivered to Bueno’s home on Monday. She was spotted by surveillance exiting the residence, checking the surrounding area, and retrieving the package, authorities said.

Federal agents executed a search warrant and allegedly found not only the package, but another kilogram (2.2 pounds) of suspected fentanyl as well as other drugs, and items used in the preparation and distribution of drugs, prosecutors said. Three children were also in the home.