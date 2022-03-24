Record, near-record heat ushers spring into Nevada statewide

RENO, Nev. (AP) — An unseasonably warm trend is ushering spring into Nevada with record or near-record temperatures forecast statewide through the weekend.

Highs could reach as hot as 95 degrees Fahrenheit (33 Celsius) in Las Vegas on Saturday, the mid-80s (29 C) in Reno and high 70s (25 C) in northeast Nevada.

“These conditions are very atypical for this time of year,” the National Weather Service in Reno said Thursday.

Records fell on Wednesday at Reno and South Lake Tahoe, California. The high of 77 (25 C) broke the old record of 76 (24.4 C) set at Reno-Tahoe International Airport in 1960. In fact, it was warmer than the high of 76 (24.4 C) on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

South Tahoe’s high of 66 (19 C) Wednesday smashed the previous mark of 62 (16.7 C) set in 2004.

Highs in Las Vegas are expected to rise from the mid-80s (29 C) on Thursday to around 90 (32 C) on Friday and 92 to 95 (33 to 35 C) on the east side of the valley on Saturday, the service said.

The service says an upper level trough will approach the West Coast on Sunday, bringing cooler temperatures statewide and a chance of snow or rain Monday in parts of northeast Nevada.