Police: Man dies parachuting from San Diego high-rise

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A man was killed after attempting to parachute from a balcony of a high-rise apartment building in San Diego, police said.

The man’s parachute apparently failed to open during the BASE jumping attempt around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the University City neighborhood, police Sgt. Kevin Gibson said.

According to police radio traffic, a 911 caller heard a “loud pop” similar to a gunshot, looked over a balcony and saw the man bleeding on the ground, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Wednesday.

Officers and paramedics gave the man CPR, but he died before he could be taken to a hospital, officials said. He wasn’t immediately identified.

BASE jumping consists of parachuting from fixed objects. BASE is an acronym for the categories of objects people leap from: buildings, antennae, spans and earth, such as cliffs.

