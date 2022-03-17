Professor sues student for posting final exam online

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California university professor is suing a student he says tried to cheat on the midterm and final exams by posting them online in hopes of getting the answers.

David Berkovitz, who teaches at Chapman University’s business school, filed a federal lawsuit last week against a student identified only as “John Doe,” the Orange County Register reported.

The suit contends the student committed copyright infringement last year by posting the two exams on an education-based document-sharing website in an effort to obtain answers to some essay questions. The suit noted that the tests were distributed with a warning that they were copyright protected and weren’t to be reproduced.

He later learned that portions of the test had been posted on the Course Hero website.

“It seems to be cheating and an ethical violation of Chapman’s honor code,” said Marc E. Hankin, Berkowitz’s attorney. “If there is some ethical impropriety going on, we want to stop that because it changes the grading curve.”

Hankin said he will subpoena the website to obtain records to identify the student responsible for posting the exams.

Course Hero said it deleted the professor’s tests and doesn’t tolerate copyright infringement.

However, the Register said four essay questions and some suggested answers from other users remained on the site as of Tuesday.

Chapman professors hold the copyright to their work and the university isn’t involved in the lawsuit, spokeswoman Ceria Valenzuela Metzger told the paper.