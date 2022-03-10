Morro Bay to end waterfront RV camping after complaints

MORRO BAY, Calif. (AP) — RV camping may be experiencing a surge in popularity, but not in one California coastal destination.

The Morro Bay City Council this week voted 4-1 to end a pilot program that created 19 RV campsites on the waterfront overlooking Morro Rock, a volcanic remnant that rises dramatically on the coast between Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

The move followed a citizen-led effort against the RV campsites, which were created to generate revenue for the city’s underfunded harbor department but generated complaints, local media reported.

The opponents had gathered enough petition signatures to bring the issue to a vote in an upcoming election.

Petition organizer Carole Truesdale said that camping has its place “but not on our Embarcadero, that is such a beautiful, pristine location,” KSBY-TV reported.

The Tribune of San Luis Obispo reported that Morro Bay was in the midst of seeking Coastal Commission approval to make RV camping permanent, but the application will now be withdrawn.

The campsites will close in April.