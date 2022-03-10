Follow-home bandits attack Lamborghini driver in downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who had just parked his Lamborghini outside his downtown Los Angeles apartment building was pistol-whipped in an attempted robbery by follow-home bandits, police said.

Video of the violent assault was released Wednesday by Robbery-Homicide Division detectives in an effort to get the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

A police statement said the victim and a friend went to an upscale restaurant in the Hollywood area on March 6. The victim gave his friend a ride home and then drove to his apartment building, noticing that a white sedan was following him.

The victim turned into an alley and parked in front of the rear entrance of the building, observing that the sedan also turned into the alley.

The white sedan and another car stopped in the middle of the alley as the victim walked toward the doorway. Two assailants got out of the vehicles while others remained in the cars.

One robber pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded his watch, police said. A struggle ensued and the victim was pistol-whipped before the assailants ran to their cars and fled.