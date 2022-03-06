Clear
Police search for 10 who robbed Roseville jewelry store

By AP News

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California were searching Sunday for 10 men suspected of storming a jewelry store and using sledgehammers to smash display cases and take off with jewelry.

The suspects brandished a gun during Friday’s smash-and-grab robbery from the store at the Roseville Galleria mall, about 16 miles northeast of Sacramento, Roseville police said in a statement.

The group fled in a silver Chevrolet and orange Dodge Charger, police said.

A witness video provided to KXTV-TV showed people stuffing items into bags before running out of the store. One person ran while carrying a sledgehammer.

It was the latest organized retail theft in California and across the nation in which groups of people shoplift en masse from stores or smash and grab from display cases. Individual operators have also been a growing problems for retailers who say the thieves face little consequence.

Associated Press

