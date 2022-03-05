Report: Pilot called off crop dusting just before crashing

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — An initial report on the fatal crash of a crop-dusting helicopter in central California last month indicates the pilot called off spraying because of increasing wind speeds.

The pilot, identified by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office as 53-year-old Steven Wilson of Shafter, was killed when the 1967 Bell UH-1H went down in an orchard near Coalinga on Feb. 16.

The preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board sets out a timeline for the crash and describes what investigators found at the crash site but offers no indication of a cause, the Fresno Bee reported Saturday.

Wilson completed spraying at two locations and had started spraying over a third site before stopping when winds picked up, the report said. His last communication with the ground crew was at about 9:38 p.m. to ask a question about the winds, according to the report.

A final report detailing the cause of the crash is likely to take months to complete, the Bee said.