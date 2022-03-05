Armed man killed by Kern County deputies after standoff

BORON, Calif. (AP) — Kern County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed an armed man Friday morning after an hours-long standoff, authorities said.

Deputies were sent to a neighborhood in Boron in the Mojave Desert shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday by a report of a man shooting a BB gun at trailers and car windows, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The deputies found a man holding a bow and arrow but he barricaded himself in a trailer and refused to come out, the statement said.

“The suspect began making threats to blow up the trailer, and attempted to light it on fire, but was unsuccessful,” the statement said.

A SWAT team, a crisis negotiation team and members of the California Highway Patrol and other local agencies arrived, authorities said.

Deputies repeatedly ordered the man to surrender but he refused. When the man finally came out onto the porch at around 5 a.m. Friday he was holding several weapons, the Sheriff’s Office said.

He was shot and died at the scene. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Other details of the confrontation also weren’t immediately released.

Boron is 75 miles (121 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles.