California to review contracts in light of Russian sanctions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered state agencies to terminate contracts with companies or individuals subject to U.S. sanctions because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Newsom signed an executive order on Friday directing all state agencies and departments under his authority to review contracts and agreements valued at $5 million or more. He said the state should halt financial transactions with Russian entities and not send them technology. The governor urged California businesses to do the same.

The governor’s office also said Newsom met with the consul general of Ukraine on Friday in San Francisco “to express California’s solidarity with the Ukrainian community.”

Earlier this week, Newsom wrote a letter urging the state’s largest public pension systems to restrict Russian access to capital and investments by the state.

“California stands with Ukraine and the Ukrainian community in California — one of the largest in the country,” Newsom said in a news release.