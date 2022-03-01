Town residents asked to shelter in place after shooting

MONTE RIO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California on Tuesday asked people in a small community to shelter in place after a person was shot and said they are scouring the area for the shooter.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a short statement deputies are searching for a man suspected in a shooting in Monte Rio, a community of about 1,000 people 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

Initially, officials asked people near Alder Road and Willow Road to shelter in place and asked anyone who sees anything suspicious to call authorities. Later they added the area east of Bohemian Highway and south and east of the Russian River.

The suspect was last seen wearing a blanket and red tennis shoes, the sheriff’s office said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Misti Wood said it was still “unknown” if the person shot was killed.

“There is still a shelter in place order in effect. Deputies are actively searching the area. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous,” she said.

Members of the public should call 911 if they see anyone matching the description posted online, she said.