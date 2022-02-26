Student stabbed, another detained in California school fight

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — One Southern California student was stabbed and another detained during an altercation at a high school that prompted the campus to shelter in place on Friday, authorities said.

The injured student at Trabuco Hills High School in Mission Viejo was taken to the hospital with wounds there were not life-threatening, according to tweets from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s Mission Viejo Police Services.

The other student was detained in the incident and authorities recovered a knife. Both students were described as juvenile males.

“This incident appears to have been an isolated event between students and the investigation is ongoing,” the sheriff’s department said.

The school’s campus was ordered to shelter in place for more than two hours.

Mission Viejo, a city in Orange County, is about 50 miles (80.47 kilometers) south of Los Angeles.