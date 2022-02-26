San Diego gang member sentenced to life in revenge murder

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A San Diego gang member was sentenced Friday to life without parole for the 2019 killing of a 16-year-old in a broad daylight retaliation shooting, authorities said.

Andy Phonsongkham, 22, was convicted of first-degree murder of Carlos Valdovinos, with the special circumstance of shooting from a vehicle. Prosecutors said the shooting was in retaliation for an assault against a fellow gang member earlier in the day.

Phonsongkham was also convicted of three counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting at an occupied residence, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office. Those counts add 13 years and four months to his life without parole sentence, and the judge also imposed an additional 150 years to life for the murder and firearms offenses.

Phonsongkham’s attorney, Alexander Fuqua, said his client was barely 20 years old when Valdovinos was killed. Fuqua said state laws should take age into account, particularly when sentencing a defendant to life without parole.

“That sentencing scheme does more harm than good,” he said, noting they plan to appeal the case. “My client was definitely humbled by the sentence”

Phonsongkham’s revenge stemmed from May 23, 2019, when a member of his gang was attacked by four members of a rival gang, authorities said. Phonsongkham, armed with a semiautomatic handgun, drove to the Linda Vista neighborhood in search of members of that rival gang.

He found Valdovinos standing with friends — boys from 14 to 16 years old — and opened fire. Valdovinos was fatally struck in the back, though his friends were not injured.

Three bullets also struck a home where two children, 8 and 14 years old, were home alone, authorities said. They were not hurt.