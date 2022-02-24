Sheriff: Man shot by California deputies expected to recover

LOMPOC, Calif. (AP) — A man shot by two sheriff’s deputies in central California is expected to survive his injuries, authorities said Thursday. Law enforcement had been looking for the man after he was allegedly involved in several hit-and-run traffic collisions.

Wednesday’s shooting in an unincorporated area of Lompoc, about 160 miles (257.50 kilometers) north of Los Angeles along the central coast, also prompted a lockdown at a nearby high school and a shelter-in-place order for local residents.

The man’s name has not been released; he was shot in the upper torso and taken to the hospital. The Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies, whose names also have not been made public, were not injured.

The deputies had been asked to look for the man, believed to be the hit-and-run driver, by California Highway Patrol officers around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The deputies found the driver about 20 minutes later a short distance away. At some point, the deputies opened fire and shot the man.

What occurred between the deputies finding the driver and shooting him remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said Thursday in a news release. Other details were not available.