Small plane crashes near Oceanside; 2 people injured

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A small plane crashed Thursday afternoon in a field near the municipal airport in Oceanside, a Pacific coast city north of San Diego.

The pilot and a passenger were taken to local hospitals, said Oceanside Police Department spokesperson Jennifer Atenza. No one else was on board.

The crash was reported at around 12:47 p.m. The Cessna plane went down just shy of the airport’s runway and crashed in a field, Atenza said.

One person was airlifted to a hospital and the other was taken by ambulance. No details were released about their injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.