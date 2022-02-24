Stockton officer fatally shoots woman after police chase

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A 54-year-old woman was shot and killed by a Stockton police officer after a police chase that started when she hit a police patrol and fled the scene, authorities said.

The woman was driving Tuesday in the area of Charter Way and Interstate 5 in Stockton when she struck a Stockton police patrol car and fled, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

About a mile away, another Stockton police officer started a pursuit after she ran a red light. The chase ended in a dead-end street where the woman shifted into reverse and rammed her car against the officer’s patrol, causing the door to strike the officer who fell to the ground, the office said.

“After regaining his footing, the officer discharged his firearm,” it said.

The woman, identified as Tracy Gaeta, of Sacramento, was transported by ambulance to a hospital where she died.