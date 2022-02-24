Clear
51.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Stockton officer fatally shoots woman after police chase

By AP News

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A 54-year-old woman was shot and killed by a Stockton police officer after a police chase that started when she hit a police patrol and fled the scene, authorities said.

The woman was driving Tuesday in the area of Charter Way and Interstate 5 in Stockton when she struck a Stockton police patrol car and fled, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

About a mile away, another Stockton police officer started a pursuit after she ran a red light. The chase ended in a dead-end street where the woman shifted into reverse and rammed her car against the officer’s patrol, causing the door to strike the officer who fell to the ground, the office said.

“After regaining his footing, the officer discharged his firearm,” it said.

The woman, identified as Tracy Gaeta, of Sacramento, was transported by ambulance to a hospital where she died.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 