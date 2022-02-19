Clear
No life-threatening injuries after 7 shot in California

By AP News

TURLOCK, Calif. (AP) — Police are searching for a suspect after seven people were wounded in a shooting outside a bar in central California early Saturday, authorities said.

At least six victims were hospitalized, but none of the injuries were life-threatening, Turlock police Sgt. Michael Parmley told the Modesto Bee.

Authorities received multiple 911 calls around 2 a.m. reporting gunfire outside La Cantina bar, police said.

Responding officers found victims suffering a variety of injuries, from a gunshot to the face to grazing wounds, Parmley said.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and trying to identify a single shooter who was involved, according to the Bee. There was no information about a possible motive.

Turlock, home to about 73,000 people in Stanislaus County, is about 100 miles (160 km) east-southeast of San Francisco.

