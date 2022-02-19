Feds say BART’s San Jose extension likely delayed till 2034

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A planned extension of Bay Area Rapid Transit into San Jose could be delayed until 2034, adding four years to the project’s timeline, according to a federal report.

The Federal Transit Administration expressed concerns about the project and the Valley Transit Authority’s ability to deliver it on budget and on schedule, the Bay Area News Group reported Friday.

The infrastructure project would bring BART into the core of the Bay Area’s largest city and complete a ring of rapid rail service around the region.

The new report provides insight into why federal officials indicated last year that the project’s budget could rise to $9.1 billion — $4.4 billion over the transit authority’s initial estimate.

The federal agency found that the local authority’s cost and schedule projections are “overly optimistic” and that the methods used to derive staffing needs and risks were “insufficient” and even “illogical” at times, the report states.

The Valley Transit Authority said it would not update its anticipated cost and schedule for the project until it awards four major contracts, including one for tunneling and trackwork slated to be finalized this summer. The current estimate for the overall project is $6.9 billion with a 2030 completion date,

The Bay Area News Group obtained the 145-page report through a Public Records Act request.