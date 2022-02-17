Officer wounded, suspect killed in Azusa shootout

AZUSA, Calif. (AP) — A police officer was wounded and a suspected gunman killed in a shootout Wednesday in Azusa, authorities said.

Police were investigating a report of a stolen car at about 4 p.m. in the Los Angeles suburb when they spotted a car that matched the description but when two officers approached, a man in the vehicle took off, authorities said.

The man then pulled a gun and opened fire, wounding one officer, who fired back and killed him, authorities said.

A woman who also was in the car was taken into custody at the scene, authorities said.

The officer was in stable condition after undergoing surgery and he was expected to recover.

Azusa is 29 miles (46 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.