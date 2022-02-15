Blast of winter returns to Reno; 9 inches snow at Mt. Rose

RENO, Nev. (AP) — High temperatures in the mid-60s (18 Celsius) on Monday gave way to a sudden return to winter conditions overnight with 9 inches (2.3 centimeters) of snow on the top of the Mount Rose ski resort on the edge of Reno and Tuesday morning lows in the teens (-7 C) south of Carson City.

Three inches (7.6 cm) of snow was recorded early Tuesday in Reno, where the mercury reached 67 degrees (19 C) on Monday, the National Weather Service said.

About 3 inches (7.6 cm) fell at South Lake Tahoe and Homewood, California on Lake Tahoe’s west shore and about an inch (2.5 cm) in Sparks and Carson City.

Minden reported a low of 18 (-7 C) Tuesday morning after reaching a high of 64 (18 C) the day before.

High temperatures in the Reno area were forecast to slowly warm to the mid-40s (7 C) Tuesday afternoon, about 50 (10 C) on Wednesday and return to near 60 (15 C) by Friday.

In southern Nevada, a wind advisory remains in effect until 4 a.m. Wednesday for western Clark and parts of Nye, Lincoln and Esmeralda counties with northwesterly winds up to 30 mph (48 kph) and gusts up to 50 mph (80 kph).