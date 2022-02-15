Southern California weather pivots from heat to rain, snow

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s midwinter summer break gave way Tuesday to dramatically cooler weather with chances of rain and mountain snow.

Winter weather advisories were going into effect for mountain ranges north and east of Los Angeles just days after much of the region was under a heat advisory for temperatures that soared into the 80s and 90s.

Some light rain and drizzle was reported in the San Francisco Bay Area as the cold, low-pressure system moved south through the state but it appeared most of precipitation would fall in Southern California.

Modeling of the system was trending wetter than initially predicted because the system was expected to be close enough to the coast to pick up ocean moisture, the National Weather Service said.

Snowfall could be at elevations low enough to impact travel over the Grapevine section of Interstate 5 in Tejon Pass between Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley.