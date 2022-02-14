Unruly crowds dispersed in Los Angeles after Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A crowd celebrating the Rams’ Super Bowl victory in downtown Los Angeles set off illegal fireworks, broke into a store, jumped on cars and damaged two transit buses Sunday night.

The Police Department issued dispersal orders and brought in a large number of officers.

The police headquarters Twitter account described the crowd as “violent and destructive.”

Officers stopped a car driving in circles in an intersection and arrested a person after a loaded firearm was found, the department said.

Officer Rosario Cervantes told the Los Angeles Times there were more than 20 instances of reported vandalism around the city, including two Metro buses.

At least one driver was still inside a bus while fans climbed onto the roof and spray-painted “Rams House” across the windows, the Times said.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies also dispersed a crowd in East Los Angeles, where one person was shot during a gathering at an intersection. The victim, a man, was hospitalized in stable condition, according to sheriff’s Lt. Shawn O’Donnell.

There were no arrests in Inglewood, the home of SoFi Stadium, where the Super Bowl was played, according to police in that city.