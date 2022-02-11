San Bernardino County pot cultivation raids net 31 arrests

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Search warrants served at numerous locations between Jan. 31 and Feb. 6 led to seizures of nearly 64,000 illegally cultivated marijuana plants and 2,500 pounds of processed marijuana, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

More than 400 greenhouses were destroyed and 31 people were arrested, according to a department statement Thursday.

Deputies also seized more than $471,000 in cash and four guns.

The department statement said the cannabis cultivations were not in compliance with California’s medical and adult-use cannabis laws and San Bernardino County’s ordinance prohibiting commercial cannabis activity.