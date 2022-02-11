4 stabbed in attacks at LA apartment and cigar lounge

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four people were hospitalized Thursday after a man allegedly stabbed his father and employees of a North Hollywood cigar lounge before being wounded himself, police said.

The man attacked his father at around 9 a.m. at an apartment complex in the Panorama City neighborhood, then carjacked a woman nearby and fled, police told KTLA-TV.

The car was found abandoned that afternoon with blood inside, authorities said.

The man then tried to steal a Humvee that was parked in front of a cigar lounge in the nearby North Hollywood area and stabbed two employees when they approached him before the owner stabbed him in self-defense, authorities and witnesses told KCBS-TV.

The man and the employees were taken to the hospital in serious condition, authorities said.

The man’s father was in stable condition and was expected to recover, KCBS-TV reported.