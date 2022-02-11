Orange County sheriff’s deputies kill knife-wielding man

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — Orange County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man Thursday who charged at them with a knife after a standoff, authorities said.

Deputies answered a call just before midnight that a truck had hit several parked cars in a Lake Forest neighborhood.

The driver, who had a knife, locked the doors, refused to talk to the deputies and refused to leave the truck but they were able to call his cellphone, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Several neighbors were evacuated and a crisis negotiation team talked to the man for nearly three hours. At about 2:45 a.m., he got out of the car with a knife in his hand and ran at deputies, who opened fire, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The man was struck several times. Despite lifesaving efforts he died at a hospital, authorities said. His name wasn’t immediately released.