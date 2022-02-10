Cal Poly dorm fire injures student, displaces 60 residents

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — An electrical fire in a dormitory at California Polytechnic State University early Thursday injured one student and displaced about 60 residents, school officials said.

The blaze broke out shortly after 3 a.m. in a second-floor room at Yosemite Hall Tower 6 on the campus in San Luis Obispo, according to university President Jeffrey Armstrong.

While one student received minor injuries, the others in the building were able to safely evacuate, Armstrong wrote in a campus-wide message.

Much of the damage was contained to the room where the fire started, Armstrong said, but other rooms throughout the three-story building may have some smoke damage and water damage from the sprinkler system.

Students on the first and third floors have been able to retrieve personal or school items and will likely be able to return to their rooms later Thursday. Second-floor residents may not have access to their rooms until Friday, Armstrong said.

The university provided all students in Yosemite with breakfast and contacted their professors to let them know they may not be able to attend class Thursday, according to the San Luis Obispo Tribune.