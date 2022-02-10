Southern California wildfire burns near coastal homes

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire fanned by gusty Santa Ana winds erupted in hills on the Southern California coast early Thursday but firefighters were keeping flames from damaging homes and after several hours officials were optimistic the blaze could be stopped.

The fire was reported shortly after 4 a.m. in brushland above the Emerald Bay community near Laguna Beach, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles. The cause was not known.

Some neighborhoods were ordered evacuated or advised to be ready to leave and schools were closed.

Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy said the fire was 7 to 10 acres (3-4 hectares) after skirting Emerald Bay and moving north where firefighters hoped to trap it against a ridge.

“At this time I’m feeling pretty confident that we’ve got a pretty good handle on this fire right now,” Fennessy said.

Helicopters dropped water, fire engines were stationed in front of nearly every home in the area and retardant-dropping air tankers were on the way, he said.

Southern California is in the grip of a winter heat wave with gusty winds and witheringly low humidity levels that sap moisture from vegetation.

Laguna Beach, population 23,000, was hit by a 1993 wildfire that destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes.