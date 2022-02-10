Police: LA man arrested in rapes lured victims through app

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles man was arrested for posing as a woman on a dating app so he could lure men and rape them, police said Wednesday.

Aadrian Evelyn, 32, was arrested Tuesday in connection with three assaults that took place in recent months, police said in a statement.

He remained jailed on $300,000 bail. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Evelyn used photos and texts on a dating app to convince the victims to meet up for sexual encounters, authorities said. Once they arrived, Evelyn claimed to be a friend of the woman, drugged the men unconscious and raped them, police said.

DNA evidence and statements from the men helped link Evelyn to the assaults, police said.

Investigators said they believe there may be more victims and urged them to come forward.