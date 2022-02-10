Clear
49.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Police: LA man arrested in rapes lured victims through app

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles man was arrested for posing as a woman on a dating app so he could lure men and rape them, police said Wednesday.

Aadrian Evelyn, 32, was arrested Tuesday in connection with three assaults that took place in recent months, police said in a statement.

He remained jailed on $300,000 bail. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Evelyn used photos and texts on a dating app to convince the victims to meet up for sexual encounters, authorities said. Once they arrived, Evelyn claimed to be a friend of the woman, drugged the men unconscious and raped them, police said.

DNA evidence and statements from the men helped link Evelyn to the assaults, police said.

Investigators said they believe there may be more victims and urged them to come forward.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 