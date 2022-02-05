Clear
45.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

California woman pleads guilty in cosmetic surgery scheme

By AP News

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A former Southern California woman pleaded guilty Friday in a scheme to bilk insurance companies out of some $44 million by billing them for cosmetic surgeries she falsely claimed were medically required, prosecutors said.

Linda Morrow, 69, entered pleas in federal court to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and to contempt of court for fleeing the United States after she was indicted in 2017, the U.S. Department of Justice said. She could face up to 20 years in prison.

Morrow is a former Rancho Mirage resident. Prosecutors alleged that she and her husband billed insurers for tummy tucks, nose jobs and other procedures performed at their Morrow Medical Surgery Center and falsely identified them as medically necessary.

The Morrows fled to Israel, which deported them to the U.S. in 2019 after determining they had entered the country on a phony Mexican passport, prosecutors said.

Morrow’s husband, Dr. David M. Morrow, 77, pleaded guilty in 2016 to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and filing a false tax return before fleeing to Israel. He is serving a 20-year prison sentence, prosecutors said.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 