California woman pleads guilty in cosmetic surgery scheme

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A former Southern California woman pleaded guilty Friday in a scheme to bilk insurance companies out of some $44 million by billing them for cosmetic surgeries she falsely claimed were medically required, prosecutors said.

Linda Morrow, 69, entered pleas in federal court to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and to contempt of court for fleeing the United States after she was indicted in 2017, the U.S. Department of Justice said. She could face up to 20 years in prison.

Morrow is a former Rancho Mirage resident. Prosecutors alleged that she and her husband billed insurers for tummy tucks, nose jobs and other procedures performed at their Morrow Medical Surgery Center and falsely identified them as medically necessary.

The Morrows fled to Israel, which deported them to the U.S. in 2019 after determining they had entered the country on a phony Mexican passport, prosecutors said.

Morrow’s husband, Dr. David M. Morrow, 77, pleaded guilty in 2016 to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and filing a false tax return before fleeing to Israel. He is serving a 20-year prison sentence, prosecutors said.