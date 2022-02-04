Pomona police officer shot in leg; suspect in custody

POMONA, Calif. (AP) — A police officer was shot in the leg and a suspect was shot and taken into custody Thursday night in Pomona, authorities said.

The officer was shot after police answered a call at about 7:30 p.m. in the city east of Los Angeles, police said.

The officer was taken to a hospital and was expected to recover, police said.

The suspect also was struck by gunfire and was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Two other suspects were being sought, the statement said.

Other details of the shooting weren’t immediately released.