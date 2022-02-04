Clear
39.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Pomona police officer shot in leg; suspect in custody

By AP News

POMONA, Calif. (AP) — A police officer was shot in the leg and a suspect was shot and taken into custody Thursday night in Pomona, authorities said.

The officer was shot after police answered a call at about 7:30 p.m. in the city east of Los Angeles, police said.

The officer was taken to a hospital and was expected to recover, police said.

The suspect also was struck by gunfire and was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Two other suspects were being sought, the statement said.

Other details of the shooting weren’t immediately released.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 