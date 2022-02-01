LA police say officers fatally shot knife-wielding man

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police shot and killed a man possibly high on drugs who charged at them with a knife after a standoff at a home early Monday, officials said.

Officers responded to the residence in the Pacoima neighborhood around 2 a.m. following reports of a possible assault, the Los Angeles Police Department said on Twitter.

“The radio call indicated a family member was at the house and armed with a knife attempting to hit people and was possibly under the influence of narcotics. Additional family members were locked in their rooms,” the department tweeted.

Officers evacuated family members but the suspect refused to come out until about 3:30 a.m., when he emerged from a side window armed with a knife, according to the department.

Officers fired a foam projectile and then a bean-bag round at the man, who continued to advance at them, officials said. That’s when officers fired at him, police said.

“The suspect was struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries,” the department said.

The man wasn’t immediately identified. A knife was recovered at the scene, police said.