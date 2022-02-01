Officials: California police killed man who said he had guns

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 37-year-old unarmed man fatally shot by San Francisco police earlier this month told officers to shoot him and that he had a second handgun in his jacket, officials said Monday at a town hall where they released more details and body-cam footage.

The attorney general’s office is investigating the Jan. 20 shooting at the San Francisco International Airport because the victim was unarmed. The San Francisco Police Department has been criticized for failing to disclose that the victim, Nelson Szeto, was carrying two airsoft replicas, which are not firearms.

It appears that police thought Szeto was armed although some callers into Monday’s town hall said it was clear he was in mental crisis. During the standoff, Szeto told officers to shoot him “center mass” and thanked them for their service, said SFPD Commander Paul Yep.

Yep said officers were called shortly before 7:30 a.m. after calls of a suspicious looking man in the international section of the airport, without luggage and “holding his midsection area, as if trying to hide something,”

Yep said as officers approached, Szeto pulled out from his jacket what they described as a handgun. Later, Szeto said he had “another gun and this one’s loaded,” Yep said.

In body-camera footage, a hostage negotiator can be heard telling Szeto to put down the guns and saying that police only want to help. But the negotiator and officers can also be heard shouting at Szeto to back up or else they would shoot, and they fired “less lethal projectiles,” Yep said.

Szeto dropped one gun, Yep said, but at least one officer fired when it looked like Szeto was raising the remaining gun. Szeto fell backwards but “some or all” of the four officers involved fired again, killing him, when it looked like he was reaching again for the gun.