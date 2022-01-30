Suspect killed, Riverside County deputy wounded in shooting

COACHELLA, Calif. (AP) — A suspect was shot to death and a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds sustained during a struggle that came at the end of a chase, authorities said.

Deputies were trying to pull over a car in Coachella Friday evening when a passenger got out of the car and ran away, sheriff’s Sgt. Brandi Swan said in a statement.

The deputy chased after the man into a residential neighborhood where they had an altercation. During the struggle, the statement said, the suspect shot the deputy, injuring him. The deputy then returned fire and killed the suspect.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released pending notification of family.

The deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said. His ballistic vest took the brunt of one shot to the chest, but he was expected to recover from injuries that were considered non-life threatening.

He was placed on paid leave pending an investigation into the shooting by the Riverside County District Attorney’s office.

The driver of the vehicle was detained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, Swan said.

Associated Press