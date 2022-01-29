Ex-California Secretary of Education Gary Hart dies at 78

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gary K. Hart, a former state lawmaker who represented parts of California’s central coast for 20 years and served as secretary of education under Gov. Gray Davis, has died. He was 78.

Hart’s family said he died Thursday of pancreatic cancer.

Hart was a Democratic member of the California Assembly from 1974 to 1982, when he was elected to the California Senate, representing a district that included parts of Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

A former teacher, he focused his legislative work on education, the environment and women’s rights, the Sacramento Bee reported Saturday. His bills helped create California’s first public charter schools, establish the state solar tax credit and increase child support payments for divorced women.

After retiring in 1994, he co-founded the California State University Institute for Education Reform and served as secretary of education in Davis’ administration.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Cary Hart, and their three daughters.

Associated Press