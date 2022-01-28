Cloudy
60.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Sheriff’s van with arrestees rolls over in collision

By AP News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California motorist was arrested Friday after a collision that overturned a Riverside County sheriff’s prisoner transport van carrying an officer and three arrestees, police said.

The collision occurred at 12:30 a.m. in downtown Riverside when the sheriff’s van entered an intersection and a Honda CR-V failed to stop at a red light, Riverside police Officer Ryan J. Railsback said in a statement.

The Honda CR-V fled but left behind it’s front bumper with license plate, and a fluid trail. Riverside police followed the trail and located the vehicle and its driver.

The 27-year-old driver was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and hit-and-run.

The sheriff’s community service officer and the three arrestees had minor complaints of pain and were taken to a hospital.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 