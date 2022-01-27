FBI: ‘Green Gaiter Bandit’ has targeted over a dozen banks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man suspected of robbing or attempting to rob more than a dozen banks across Southern California in recent months.

The FBI has dubbed the suspect the “Green Gaiter Bandit” because of a colorful neck gaiter he wears, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday.

He has robbed multiple banks, including Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, Chase and Union Bank, in Fullerton, Gardena, Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach and Torrance since October, according to the FBI. He has also robbed or attempted to rob some of the same banks twice, officials said.

In some cases, the robber passed notes to tellers demanding cash or “loose bills,” and after getting the money, fled the scene on foot, the Times said. Officials didn’t say how much money he’s gotten.

No weapons have been seen during the robberies, but authorities assume the man is armed and dangerous, FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said.

The suspect is described as between 50 and 60 years old, with gray hair and a medium to heavy build.